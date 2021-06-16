Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives $58.75 Average PT from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after acquiring an additional 719,468 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Fortis by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fortis by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,929 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortis by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,597 shares in the last quarter. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FTS traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $46.90. 5,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,276. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

