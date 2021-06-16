Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,361,406 New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,361,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.03.

NGD opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

