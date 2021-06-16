Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

WAL opened at $96.32 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

