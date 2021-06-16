Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.90% of Graham worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth about $4,388,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Graham by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graham by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Graham by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 200,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Graham by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of Graham stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $142.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.