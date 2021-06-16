Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Primoris Services worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRIM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,547,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,730,000 after purchasing an additional 899,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 889,226 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,651,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after acquiring an additional 364,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

