Foundry Partners LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Accolade as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after purchasing an additional 711,660 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Accolade by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after acquiring an additional 503,775 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Accolade by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,813 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,050,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Accolade by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after acquiring an additional 526,458 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.49.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

