Foundry Partners LLC Sells 8,755 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Boot Barn worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

BOOT stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $80.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,835 shares of company stock worth $11,382,318. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

