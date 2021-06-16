Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Freedom had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 53.54%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freedom stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Freedom were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

