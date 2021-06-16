Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.83 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.25. The company had a trading volume of 364,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,249. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $79.13 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.56.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,326 shares of company stock worth $3,786,085 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

