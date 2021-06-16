FTX Token (FTT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.10 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One FTX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $32.86 or 0.00083529 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.10 billion and $45.01 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00060433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.91 or 0.00764803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.91 or 0.07690709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.