FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alvopetro Energy in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Shares of ALV stock opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$99.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.94.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$7.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.35 million.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and two other exploration assets comprising 23,527 acres.

