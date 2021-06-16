FY2022 EPS Estimates for American Software, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – William Blair reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for American Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for American Software’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

AMSWA opened at $24.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $799.71 million, a PE ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64. American Software has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $28.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,991. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,105 in the last three months. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Software by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Software by 208.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Software by 77.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

