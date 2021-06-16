G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 41.6% in May

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the May 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GPHBF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 83,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,047. G6 Materials has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get G6 Materials alerts:

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary composites and coatings based on graphene and other materials for naval, automotive, military, and aerospace applications. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life, as well as aerospace, marine, and automotive industries; and organic chemicals, such as substituted aromatic and heterocyclic compounds, and other supplied molecules to research facilities in the pharmaceutical, agricultural and biotechnological industries, as well as to academic institutions and technology companies.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.