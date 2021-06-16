GB Group (LON:GBG) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock.

Shares of GB Group stock opened at GBX 884 ($11.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 900.62. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92. GB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 641 ($8.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 999 ($13.05).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

