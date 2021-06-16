Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) Market Cap Tops $5.81 Million

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gem Exchange And Trading has a total market cap of $5.81 million and $108,378.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00769029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.06 or 0.07773388 BTC.

Gem Exchange And Trading Profile

GXT is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,407,206 coins. The official website for Gem Exchange And Trading is www.gxtglobal.com . Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

