Gemini Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $199.06 million and approximately $11.53 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 199,226,917 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

