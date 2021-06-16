Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 162.80 ($2.13). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 162.80 ($2.13), with a volume of 185,911 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Genel Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £453.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.14%.

About Genel Energy (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.