General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GAM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,612. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter valued at $187,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in General American Investors by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 61,002 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

