General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 469,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 315,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,880,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,050,500. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.