General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 34.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. 1,384,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,050,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.81 billion, a PE ratio of -29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

