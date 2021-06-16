Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.38. Genie Energy shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 74,860 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.34 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Genie Energy during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Energy Services. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

