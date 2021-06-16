Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 20,779 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,006,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 184,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, TCF National Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $166.00 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

