Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Biogen worth $780,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,629. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.03.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

