Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.11 Billion Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Fiserv worth $1,111,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 612,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,954,000 after buying an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 55,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 85.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.95.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.