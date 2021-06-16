Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 479,849 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,216,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.29. 201,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,599,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

