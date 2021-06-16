Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLLF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 1,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847. Geodrill has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83.

GDLLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Geodrill from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Geodrill from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

