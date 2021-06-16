Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GVDBF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, April 12th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF opened at $4,519.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,199.36. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $3,453.00 and a twelve month high of $4,519.50.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

