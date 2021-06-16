Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GVDBF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Shares of GVDBF stock opened at $4,519.50 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $3,453.00 and a 52 week high of $4,519.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,199.36.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.