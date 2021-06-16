Glenview Trust Co Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEM. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 293,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 95,135 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,362,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 102,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 562.1% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 99,004 shares during the period.

Shares of GEM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.37. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $42.31.

