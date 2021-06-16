Glenview Trust Co Has $4.53 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.32. 2,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,502. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $198.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.75.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

