Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in The Clorox by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

The Clorox stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.81. 19,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,058. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $173.16 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.