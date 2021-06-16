Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,609 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.48. The company had a trading volume of 33,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $295.40 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.