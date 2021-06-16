Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Shares of HON traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.12. 45,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.44. The stock has a market cap of $154.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.