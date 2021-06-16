Glenview Trust Co Purchases 14,487 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in AT&T by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 224,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,976,426. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

