Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,037 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $534,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 225,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.48. 53,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,347. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $100.87. The stock has a market cap of $156.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

