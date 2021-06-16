Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 151.1% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,823,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after buying an additional 1,096,902 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 122.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,379,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 758,693 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. 103,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,707. Global Cord Blood has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $6.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $673.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.41.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

