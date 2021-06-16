Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Gap Down to $5.64

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.51. Global Cord Blood shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $675.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,379,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 758,693 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Cord Blood by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,823,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,902 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

