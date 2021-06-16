Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,465,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Global Payments worth $897,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.57.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.