GNY (GNY) Price Tops $0.65 on Top Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, GNY has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $124.60 million and $275,498.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.32 or 0.00760397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00082975 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.30 or 0.07712803 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

