Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 172 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 999.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 447,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after buying an additional 407,042 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DD stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.15. The company had a trading volume of 88,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,112,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.