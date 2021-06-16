Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Buys 750 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,132. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 726,455 shares of company stock valued at $56,366,417. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

