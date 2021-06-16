Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

GNOG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. 871,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,389. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNOG shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

