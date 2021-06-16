Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173,184 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.10% of Graco worth $133,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Graco by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graco by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $73.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,898. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.