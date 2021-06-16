Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $23.23 Million Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,692 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Medallia worth $23,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medallia by 11.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medallia by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medallia by 6,046.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 938,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Medallia by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after buying an additional 887,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,592,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLA stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,678. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.52. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $65,733.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,902,019.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,582 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

