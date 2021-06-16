Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $337.40. 75,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,427. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.73. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

