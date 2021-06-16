Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 58,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 205,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.43. 93,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,429. The company has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $148.19 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

