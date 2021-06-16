Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,873,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,303 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up 1.8% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $322,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after acquiring an additional 621,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,984. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

