Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,270,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,061,178 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 4.72% of Kosmos Energy worth $59,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 79,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,796. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.66.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

