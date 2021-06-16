Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $56.32 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,810 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Darling Ingredients worth $56,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 449.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 158,392 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,562 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 943.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 32,802 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.88. 33,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

