Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $33.71 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,939,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,712,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vale by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vale by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vale by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. 928,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,346,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

